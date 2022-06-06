ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha has submitted that DPP Lillian Siyunyi did not inform him, or Solicitor General Marshal Muchende as well as DEC Director General Mary Chirwa that she had entered into an immunity agreement with former KCM provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu. Kabesha submitted in his witness statement that it is his duty and responsibility, together with the Solicitor General, to vet and authorise any agreement which bound the State, but added that in the current case, there was no immunity agreement from the DPP that went to his office…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.