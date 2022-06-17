CAMCO Equipment (Z) Limited has sued Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo demanding immediate payment of K66,844.50, being the balance owed to the company after purchasing a generator. The company has stated that Lusambo collected the generator and donated it to one of the clinics on the Copperbelt, before paying for it in full. CAMCO Equipment has sued Lusambo in the Lusaka High Court, commercial division. The company wants Lusambo to also pay interest, costs and any other relief the court may deem fit. In a statement of claim…...



