FORMER director of Kafue Gorge Regional Training Centre Kaela Siame on Friday appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court where he denied nine charges of abuse of authority of office.

In count one, it is alleged that on September 17, 2016, in Chikankata district of Southern Province, Siame being a Director of the Kafue Gorge Regional Training Centre did abuse his authority of office in approving an application for a substance allowance in respect of Mwaba Marimba to attend a training of trainers seminar as part of the Africa Network of Center of Excellence in Electricity in Abidjan, Cote d’ Ivoire, knowing very well that the same was fully sponsored.

In counts two and three, it is alleged that on September 12, 2016, Siame abused his authority of office in approving an application for a substance allowance in respect of Martin Hamanyanga and Brian Makungo, to attend a training of trainers seminar as part of the Africa Network of Center of Excellence in Electricity in Abidjan, Cote d’ Ivoire, knowing very well that the same was fully sponsored, an act prejudicial to the rights and interests of government, a matter or transaction involving the Kafue Gorge Regional Training Center, a public body.

In counts four and five, it is alleged that on February 4, 2020, Siame abused his authority of office in approving an application for a substance allowance in respect of Evans Mweetwa and Maureen Salima to attend a capital Development and public-private Development partnership design work programme in Italy, knowing very well that the same was fully sponsored.

In count six, it is alleged that the accused abused his authority of office in approving an application for a substance allowance in respect of Linda Kondowe, to attend a workshop on management of vocational training center in Italy, knowing very well that the same was fully sponsored.

In counts seven up to nine, it is alleged that Siame abused his authority of office in approving an application for a substance allowance in respect of Martin Hamanyanga, Mpezilwe Simukoko and Mwamba Marimba to attend a trainer’s workshop in Algiers, Algeria, knowing very well that the same was fully sponsored, an act prejudicial to the rights and interests of government, a matter or transaction involving the Kafue Gorge Regional Training Center, a public body.

When the matter came up for plea before magistrate Faides Hamaundu sitting under the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, Siame pleaded not guilty to all nine counts.

This was after the state presented the court with documents showing that the High Court had granted an order to transfer the venue of trial to Lusaka since the particulars of the offence indicated that the offences were not committed in Lusaka.

The matter has since been adjourned to August 9 for trial.