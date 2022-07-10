THE Anti-Corruption Commission says the Lusaka High Court has thrown out former Tourism minister Ronald Chitotela’s application in which he was seeking a reversal of the Restriction Notice issued by the Commission, aimed at stopping the evaluation of his State Lodge property by ACC. In a statement, Friday, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said Justice Bowa in his judgement dated June 30, found nothing illegal about the issuance of the said Restriction Notice. She said the judge further found nothing objectionable about the intended valuation by ACC. “The Lusaka High Court…...



