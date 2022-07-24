RESIDENT Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) members have sued association president Dr Brian Sampa for allegedly abusing his powers and performing the roles of other executive members. The members are seeking an injunction to restrain Dr Sampa from interfering with their activities to hold an extra ordinary general meeting on July 23 and to further restrain him from withdrawing any money from the association’s account, pending determination of the matter. Bekilizwe Mshanga and others also want the Lusaka High Court to grant them an order to compel Dr Sampa to…...



