A WITNESS from PACRA has narrated to the court how the ACC approached his office to ask for information relating to two companies, one of which belongs to acting PF president Given Lubinda while the other one belongs to two Chinese nationals. Lubinda recently pleaded not guilty to four counts of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime before magistrate Sanford Ngobola. Patrick Chilekwa told the court that the officers wanted to enquire about three companies namely Hillview Investment Limited, China Africa Cotton Zambia Limited…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.