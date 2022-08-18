FORMER NHIMA Director General James Kapesa, who was fired by the new board on the basis that his contract was illegal because he was ill-qualified for the role, has sued the authority for wrongful termination, demanding various reliefs. According to an affidavit in support of notice of complaint filed in the High Court’s Industrial Relations Division in June, Kapesa stated that he successfully ran the institution such that it rose from having nothing to collecting over K2 billion in contributions. He also stated that at the time he was fired, nearly 400 health care providers had been accredited in all districts of the country, resulting in over one million Zambians receiving health care benefits. Kapesa stated that despite this astounding…...



