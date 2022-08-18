HIGH Court Judge Charles Kafunda has denied defaming and injuring the reputation of a Clerk of Court, Mulape Jila, arguing that her purported claims against him are misconceived and entirely unfounded. This is a matter in which Jila has sued Judge Kafunda for allegedly defaming her when he informed late Chief Justice Irene Mambilima that it wasn’t possible to consider her for the magistrate position due to her unsatisfactory behaviour. But Judge Kafunda argues that he was duty bound to give a full and frank disclosure of information against Jila to the late Chief Justice because according to her personnel record, there is a charge letter against her for non-compliance to established procedures, fraud and misappropriation of public funds, as…...



