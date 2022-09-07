THE Constitutional Court has held that Joseph Malanji and Bowman Lusambo are eligible to re-contest the Kwacha and Kabushi by-elections, respectively, because they were not disqualified. The ConCourt stated that nullification did not equate to disqualification. The court was ruling in a matter in which Malanji and Lusambo challenged the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s decision to reject their nominations on the basis that they caused a vacancy in the National Assembly. Meanwhile, the two have also sued ECZ in the Lusaka High Court, seeking an order that it should hold fresh nominations for the two constituencies. The two have argued that ECZ’s decision to reject their nominations is illegal as they were never disqualified by the Constitutional Court either in…...



