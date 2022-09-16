THE Lusaka High Court has refused to grant Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha leave to appeal against its earlier decision to suspend the Kwacha and Kabushi by-elections which were slated for yesterday. Meanwhile, the court will today proceed to hear the main matter in which former Kwacha and Kabushi members of parliament Joseph Malanji and Bowman Malanji want the court to order the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to hold fresh nominations. High Court judges Sharon Newa, Mwape Bowa and Catherine Lombe Phiri dismissed an application by the State in which it was seeking leave of the court to enable it to appeal against the decision to halt the by-elections in the two constituencies. The court, however, granted the Attorney General…...



