THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has committed a Lusaka man who allegedly defiled two children and infected them with HIV to the High Court for sentencing. Ben Mulenga, 34, was facing two counts of defilement. It was alleged in count one that Mulenga on October 19, 2022 had unlawful carnal knowledge of a child under the age of 16. And in count two, it was alleged that on the same date, Mulenga had unlawful carnal knowledge of another child below the age of 16. Brief facts of the matter are that Mulenga, between October 19 and 21, did have carnal knowledge of the two multiple times. Mulenga grabbed one of the children by her hand and dragged her to the bedroom…...



