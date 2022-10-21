THE Constitutional Court has upheld the High Court’s decision and declared Matero PF member of parliament Miles Sampa as the duly elected MP for the Constituency. This is in a matter in which Matero UPND losing candidate Tom Michelo challenged the election of Sampa, alleging that the latter was not duly elected because of the vote-buying, violence and bribery which characterised campaigns in the area. In his petition, Michelo, who also cited the Electoral Commission of Zambia as the second respondent, claimed that Sampa’s campaigns in the lead-up to the election were conducted without compliance with the provisions and principles of the Electoral Process Act No. 35 of 2016 as well as the code of conduct. Michelo alleged that Sampa…...



