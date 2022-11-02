FORMER home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo, 50 and his wife, Wanziya Chirwa 42, have appeared before the Lusaka Magistrate’s court and pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime worth over K29 million. The couple took plea before Lusaka magistrate Silvia Munyinya, who is one of the magistrates handling economic and financial crimes cases. In count one, it is alleged that between January 2012 and September 30, 2022 in Lusaka jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, Kampyongo and wanziya did possess property number F/135/4301 and property number F/179/4301 located in Eureka off Kafue Road valued at K11,100,000.00, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime. In count two, Kampyongo…...



