FORMER Kabushi PF MP Bowman Lusambo has dragged Lake Oil group of companies limited to court demanding payment of US$600,000, being facilitation fees for the company’s various investments. Lusambo is also seeking damages for breach of the verbal contract, to be determined by the Lusaka High Court. He further wants damages for financial loss, frustration, trauma, depression, pain, embarrassment, inconvenience and anguish, also to be calculated by the court, as well as, interest and costs. In his statement of claim filed on November 17, 2022, Lusambo stated that sometime in 2017, he was approached by the company’s agent to facilitate its investments in various portfolios, to which he agreed. He said the verbal agreement with the company was that he…...



