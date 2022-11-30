A LUSAKA businessman has narrated to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court how Angel Chipasha, who is accused of breaking into former president Edgar Lungu’s house, sold him a 55-Inch television set at K6,250. And Shimbinzyani Chavula, who manages Lungu’s residence, has testified that he bought the two television sets which were stolen at K19, 950 in January this year. The witness also told the court in cross-examination that government pays $6,500 as rentals for the house where the former president stays. The witnesses were testifying in a matter in which Chipasha is accused of breaking into Lungu’s house on August 9, 2022 and stealing two television sets worth K66,000 belonging to a Shimbinzyani Chavula. Chipasha is facing one count of burglary…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.