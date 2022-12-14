FORMER Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Songowayo Zyambo and two others have appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court and denied a corruption charge in a case of unsupplied fertilizer. Zyambo is jointly charged with former Principal Agricultural Economist Grey Mwale and former Principal Accountant Emmanuel Kabwe. The three are facing one count of making payment from the public revenue for goods not supplied in full. Allegations in the matter are that Zyambo, Kabwe and Mwale, being persons whose functions concerned the administration of public revenue between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together, did make payment to Neria Investments Limited from the public revenue for goods not supplied in full. When the matter…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.