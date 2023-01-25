THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a former security guard at News Diggers to 15 months imprisonment with hard labour for stealing K4,750 from the company. Meanwhile, the court has rebuked the convict for his actions saying he must have thought about his family before breaking into a property he was supposed to guard. London Njobvu, 43, was facing one count of breaking into a building and committing a felony, an offence he admitted. Particulars of the offence were that Njobvu on January 7, 2023, in Lusaka, with intent to steal, did break and enter into News Diggers’ office and stole therein K4,750, property of News Diggers. Magistrate Kelvin Soma found Njobvu guilty yesterday upon his own admission. In his…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.