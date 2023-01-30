ZESCO has dragged Zambia Electrometer Limited to the Lusaka High Court seeking an order that the company be wound up over unpaid debt amounting to over K46 million. The power utility company, which has a 49 percent shareholding interest in Zambia Electrometer Limited, has submitted that the respondent has failed to pay all amounts due to it after demands for repayment had been made. Zesco stated in a winding-up petition filed in the Lusaka High Court that it was just and equitable to wind up Zambia Electrometer Limited so as to enable it and other creditors of the said company to share into and participate in the distribution of the assets. “The petitioner (Zesco) is a creditor of the respondent…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.