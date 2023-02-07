THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has found former Zambia Air Force (ZAF) commander Eric Chimese and Chita Lodge director James Chungu with a case to answer. The duo has been found with a case to answer in three of the four charges of abuse of authority of office and money laundering. Chimese has been found with a case to answer in counts one, three and four of the matter, but has been acquitted in the second count of abuse of authority. On the other hand, his co-accused, Chungu, has been found with a case in count three, which is for money laundering. Chimese and Chungu are charged with abuse of authority of office and money laundering relating to properties in Ibex…...



