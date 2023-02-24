Continued cross-examination of Given Lubinda… Nchito SC: Mr Lubinda, my simple question is, you were not aware how Zambia National Service was dealing with Mukula? Lubinda: I wasn’t aware, My Lady. Nchito SC: You were not aware on how ZAFFICO, the dealer in exotic goods was dealing in indigenous forest? You were not aware? Lubinda: No, My Lady. Nchito SC: One of your complaints before this court is a comment about ZAFFICO. Do you remember that you complained about an article, an opinion about ZAFFICO? Lubinda: So far as it implicated me, My Lady. Nchito SC: Sorry? So, you were just complaining about it implicating you? Lubinda: Yes, My Lady. Nchito SC: My Ladyship has reminded us that you and…...



