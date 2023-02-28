A COORDINATOR at the National Authorising Office to the European Development Fund, Chasiya Kazembe and two others have appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates Court and pleaded not guilty to seven counts of conspiring to defraud the government and abuse of authority of office among other charges. Kazembe is jointly charged with Lusaka Lawyer Bwalya Chiti and an entrepreneur and former Project Officer at the Ministry of Health Mwansa Chitoshi. It is alleged in count one that Kazembe, Chitoshi and Chiti between June 1, 2018 and December 31, 2019 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together, did conspire by deceit to defraud the government of the republic of Zambia of the sum of United States Dollars Eight Hundred Thousand only (US$…...



