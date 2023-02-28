THE Lusaka High Court has awarded State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka damages for malicious prosecution. This is in a matter in which he sued the state, seeking damages for malicious and wrongful prosecution over his arrest in 2013 on charges of being in possession of obscene materials. High Court judge Mapani Kawimbe has ruled that the search of Hamasaka’s house and personal belongings was arbitrary and malicious. In his judgement, justice Kawimbe said DEC and police officers had an improper motive in arresting Hamasaka and that they stood to gain something by his arrest or concluded amongst themselves as there was no complainant. “I find that the search of his house and personal belongings was arbitrary and malicious…....



