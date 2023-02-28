THE Lusaka High Court has granted PF presidential aspirant Miles Sampa an ex-parte leave to commerce contempt of court proceedings against four senior party officials for allegedly disregarding an injunction not to hold themselves out of their positions. The four senior officials include; party vice president Given Lubinda, Deputy Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa, Information and Publicity Secretary Rapheal Nakacinda and National Chairman Davies Chama. Judge Timothy Katanekwa also ordered that cost of and incidental to these proceedings be borne by the alleged contemnors in any event. “Upon hearing from counsel for the applicant and upon reading the affidavit of one Miles Bwalya Sampa filed herein. It is hereby ordered and directed that leave to apply for an order of committal…...



