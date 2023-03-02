Given Lubinda holds a ‘caucus’ outside the High Court with lawyers and other plaintiffs in the Mukula smuggling defamation case against News Diggers after day two of trial yesterday

Cross examination continues… Nchito SC: Now, if while there was a ban, a few companies, and big companies, were being given permits to harvest and sell, export Mukula during the ban, the public will be entitled to complain, not so? ‘It’s not fair, why to these companies’? Lubinda: I supposed so, My Lady, they will be entitled. Nchito SC: So, why was, and if you don’t, you say [you] don’t [know]. Why was Sikale Woods dealing in Mukula? Lubinda: I have no knowledge of that, My Lady. Nchito SC: Why was a company that deals in plastic ceiling businesses [dealing in Mukula]? Lubinda: I have no knowledge of that, My Lady. Nchito SC: So, you see why…and you are also…...