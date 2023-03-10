THE business of the Chinese cotton company which lent Given Lubinda money fell within the parameters of the ministry of agriculture, an investigations officer at ACC has testified. The arresting officer, Friday Tembo, has further told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that despite Lubinda, a former agriculture minister, contracting the loan using his company, the money never went to the said company, Highview Investments. The officer also testified that Lubinda’s loan application at the Development Bank of Zambia (DBZ) was rejected. The witness was testifying in a matter in which Lubinda is facing four counts of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. In count one, it is alleged that Lubinda on March 3,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.