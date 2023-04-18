A CONSULTANT psychiatrist at Chainama Hills Hospital has told the Lusaka High Court that one of the alleged abductors of Pamela and 12 others, James Bwalya, is not fit to stand trial because he has anti-social personality disorder. Dr Patrick Msoni said it was his opinion that Bwalya does not understand or appreciate the charges against him and is not able to follow court proceedings adequately. He, however, said his co-accused, Matthews Sikaonga, is fit to stand trial. Meanwhile, according to a medical report presented by Dr Msoni, Bwalya has no known medical illness but, however, sustained an injury on his back after a fall he had when he was trying to escape from Mwembeshi Correctional facility. In this matter,…...



