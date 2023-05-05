THE Judiciary has, with immediate effect, suspended Solwezi resident magistrate Kaunda Malabo and Kasempa magistrate Sandras Samakayi following the alleged dubious release of some suspects from a correctional facility. In a statement, Thursday, Judiciary Public Relations Officer Kalumba Chisambisha-Slavin said the suspension follows a news item aired on Prime television alleging that some suspects from Kasempa correctional facility had been dubiously released from prison. She said the Judiciary sent a team to Kasempa and Solwezi to investigate the matter, but added that preliminary findings were of great concern to the Judiciary. “Following a news item on Prime Television alleging that some suspects at Kasempa Correctional Facility had been dubiously released from Prison, the Judiciary sent a team to Kasempa and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.