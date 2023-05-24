THE Kawambwa Magistrates’ Court has issued a bench warrant against Kawambwa PF member of parliament Nickson Chilangwa for failure to appear before court. ZANIS reports that Magistrate Martin Namushi has ordered that the bench warrant be returnable on Friday, May 26, 2023. Magistrate Namushi issued a bench warrant against Chilangwa for absconding court sessions. Chilangwa and six others were scheduled to open their defence in the case in which they are charged with arson, threatening violence, malicious damage to property, and four counts of assault. But before issuing the bench warrant, Magistrate Namushi ordered the surety to explain why the accused was not present despite being aware of the date of being in court. Daniel Mulenga then told the court…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.