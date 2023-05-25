TWO female police officers have sued the State demanding damages for malicious prosecution as well as compensation for the damages caused to their reputations and careers. Beauty Nyeleti and Ruth Nyirenda have stated that they were convicted by the subordinate court in 2014 and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment for theft by public servant, but the same was set aside by the High Court after they appealed. The two, who have cited the Attorney General as the respondent, also want punitive damages for the mental anguish and inconvenience caused, interest on all sums found due as well as costs of and incidental to the action. The two stated in their statement of claim that in 2009, they were accused of…...



