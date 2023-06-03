THE University of Lusaka (UNILUS) has sued the state in the Lusaka High Court demanding an order for possession of late former president Levy Mwanawasa’s retirement house in Chongwe. The institution, which has cited the Attorney General and others unknown as respondents, is also seeking for other reliefs as the court may deem fit, and costs of and incidental to this action. According to originating summons and affidavit in support of originating summons for summary possession, UNILUS registrar Kawanga Kapalayi submitted that around February 2023, the institution purchased the said land from two money lenders, Esther Chipasi and Mustapha Kwabena Osuman at the value of $2,199,000. Kapalayi stated that a deed of assignment was subsequently executed and lodged and registered…...



