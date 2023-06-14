FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila and Lusaka lawyer Ann Mwitwa have appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court and denied charges of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. Mwila and Mwitwa are facing one count of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime, while Mwitwa is also facing another charge of failure to report a suspicious transaction. In count one, it is alleged that Mwila and Mwitwa, between January 1, 2021, and August 31, 2021, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, did possess K102,600,000.00, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime. And in count two, allegations are that Mwitwa, between the same date in Lusaka, intentionally or negligently did…...



