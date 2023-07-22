THE Director of Public Prosecutions has applied to the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court division, to have over $1.5 million and over 25,000 British pounds suspected to be proceeds of crime and held by some Nigerian nationals through corporate entities forfeited to the state. The state has submitted that the companies namely; Avalon logistics limited and Absolute logistics limited and its director and shareholder Jeffrey Nnaoma Micheals had no physical address in Zambia despite stating otherwise on their statutory company forms. Patrick Chileshe Kafusha, an investigations officer at DEC, under the Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit, stated that the transactions originated from various countries, wired to bank accounts in other countries, before being received by the Zambian banks. Kafusha…...



