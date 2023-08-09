ZICTA has submitted to the Lusaka High Court that it suspended its earlier directive requiring the capturing of a live photograph prior to sim card registration, which decision was communicated to Chapter One Foundation. This is a matter in which Chapter One Foundation and Bloggers of Zambia dragged ZICTA to the Lusaka High Court, challenging its directive to mobile network operators to collect and process live facial photographs of consumers as a prerequisite to the registration of mobile network services. Last year, ZICTA directed Mobile Network Operators to ensure that all new SIM card registrations and replacements conducted from September 1, 2019, to date contain a live facial image as well as appropriate identifications of consumers. Chapter One Foundation and…...



