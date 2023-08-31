FORMER deputy Inspector General of Police Charity Katanga has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that her buses are not from proceeds of crime, explaining that she and her husband earned good money while working in the civil service. Katanga told the court that she was earning a good salary and allowances as she rose through the ranks in the Zambia Police Service which she used to invest in her transport business, and later also borrowed more funds. This is the matter in which Katanga is charged with possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. Particulars of the offence allege that Charity Masambo Katanga, on dates unknown but between January 1, 2017 and June 6, 2022, in Lusaka, jointly…...



