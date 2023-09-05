CHIEFTAINESS Nkomeshya and two others have dragged the state to the Lusaka High Court demanding to be given back the land that military personnel allegedly encroached on under the guise of using it for training. Chieftainess Nkomeshya, Moses Mwanjeleka and Chuma Mwanza have cited the Attorney General and unknown people as respondents, further seeking an order that affected families be compensated K20,000,000.00 for loss of their houses and property. They also want to be paid K5,000,000.00 as damages for stress, mental anguish and inconvenience. The plaintiffs stated in their statement of claim that sometime in June this year, some military personnel in two vehicles visited them and asked to be given some land where they could train for two weeks…...



