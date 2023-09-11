DIRECTORS of Kamono Farms Initiative Limited and others have appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to charges of conducting a money circulation scheme, money laundering and conducting a banking business without a licence. Meanwhile, Lusaka magistrate Kawama Mwamfuli has reserved ruling on whether the accused persons in the matter should have their bond revoked for interfering with evidence by allegedly transferring assets which are supposed to be used as evidence to a cooperative company Algeria Cooperative Society Limited. In April this year, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit, arrested the Directors, Chairperson and Treasurer of Kamono Farm Initiative Limited and Kamono Cooperative Society Limited for fraud and money laundering. In a…...



