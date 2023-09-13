LUSAKA businessman Shadreck Kasanda is today scheduled to take fresh plea in a matter in which he is facing five counts of obtaining over US$500,000 by false pretence. Kasanda is jointly charged with two businessmen Dominic Twinjika and Treasure Malandala as well as a mining company called Luwowoshi Mining Limited. The accused are charged with obtaining money by false pretence and money laundering. Allegations in the first count are that Twinjika between November 1, 2020 and December 30, 2020 in Lusaka, with intent to deceive or defraud, did obtain USD 9,045.40 from Anton Russell by falsely pretending that it was for storage and transportation of Cabot (sic) when in fact not. In count two, it is alleged that Twinjika, Malandala,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.