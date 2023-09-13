ONE of the accused in the gassing case, Given Phiri, has denied ever telling any police officer that he and his co-accused Marlone Banda got chemicals allegedly used for gassing from Chris Zumani Zimba. Phiri also told the Lusaka High Court that police beat him and his colleague, Banda, after apprehending them in Eastern Province and further forced them to admit that they were gassers. On Monday, a police officer, Kenneth Nkhuwa, testified that after interrogating Banda and Phiri, he learnt that the suspected chemicals found on them were allegedly acquired from Zimba, who was allegedly acting with another suspect in the matter, Portipher Gwai. However, defence counsel Makebi Zulu objected to the witness’ statement saying there was no evidence…...



