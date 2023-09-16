LUSAKA Magistrate Chrispin Hanpungani has dismissed the matter in which Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe lodged a complaint against Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba for alleged defamation of character. The case has been dismissed for want of prosecution following Director of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri’s refusal to grant the opposition leader permission to prosecute Musamba. Dr M’membe’s complaint was in relation to Musamba’s recent press briefing in which he said the Socialist Party leader’s statements on various social media platforms were inciting peace-loving Zambians into a civil disobedience. When the matter came up yesterday, M’membe’s lawyer Timmy Munalula asked for an adjournment on grounds that the accused (Musamba) was not before court. “I call the case of the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.