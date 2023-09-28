Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha speaks to journalists at the National Consultative Meeting for the Attorney-General’s Chambers with Legal Counsel in Public Institutions on Monday, August 15, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha has submitted to the Constitutional Court that there is no prescribed number of foreign trips a President must undertake in any given calendar year. Kabesha says many benefits have been realised from the presidential trips, citing the President’s trip to Dakar Senegal, which he says led to investment and funding commitments worth USD 3.5 billion over a period 2023-2028 from cooperating partners and the private sector, among others. This is in a matter in which PeP leader Sean Tembo petitioned the state seeking a declaration that President Hakainde Hichilema’s appetite to continue travelling did not promote efficient and effective use of economic resources. Tembo claimed that the President’s foreign trips in the past two years had…...