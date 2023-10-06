SOCIALIST Party national youth secretary Gabriel Banda has been granted K50,000 bail by the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court with two working sureties. Banda is charged with proposing violence or breaches of the law to assemblies Contrary to Section 91(a)(b)(c) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia. It is alleged that Banda, on September 18, 2023, in Lusaka without lawful excuse to the University of Zambia (UNZA) Assembly did make a statement to cause an act calculated to lead to destruction or damage to any property. When the matter came up for plea before Magistrate Trevor Kasanda, Thursday, Banda denied the charges and pleaded not guilty. One of his lawyers, Norman Siwila of Mulungushi Chambers made an application…...



