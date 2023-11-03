PF faction president Miles Sampa has asked the Lusaka High Court not to entertain the matter in which Mporokoso PF MP Brian Mundubile sued him and three others seeking a declaration that Raphael Nakacinda is the duly appointed PF Secretary General. Sampa has argued that the matter is not only incompetently before court but frivolous and vexatious, adding that if Mundubile is aggrieved about the funds he paid to contest any election at a convention, he can issue process against the persons who received those funds and failed to hold a convention. He has submitted that there is no illegality whatsoever that has been perpetrated by him, his Secretary General Morgan Ng’ona as well as the Registrar of Societies. In…...



