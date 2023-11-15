A UPND member, William Banda, has sued the State in the Lusaka High Court seeking compensation for unlawful imprisonment in the sum of K3 million. Banda was arrested in April 2017 on allegations that he and others obstructed police officers who had gone to arrest then-UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema. Banda also wants the court to order Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha to award him damages for assault occasioned by his agents, the police, and further damages for defamation of character In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court Principal Registry, Banda stated that on April 10, 2017, he was informed that the Zambia Police Service had taken over control of President Hakainde Hichilema’s residence as opposition party president…...



