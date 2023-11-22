ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha has submitted to the Constitutional Court that Article 106 (3) of the Constitution is clear that under no circumstances should any person hold the office of President more than twice. Kabesha has also urged the court to grant youth activist Michelo Chizombe the reliefs he is seeking. This is a matter in which Chizombe wants a declaration that former president Edgar Lungu is not eligible to contest any future presidential elections. Chizombe, who also cited the ECZ and the Attorney General as respondents, also wants the court to declare that Lungu’s participation in the August 2021 general elections was unconstitutional. But in his reply, Lungu said he had not served two terms and added that the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.