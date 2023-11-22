A POLICE Officer has narrated to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court how PF faction chairperson for information and publicity Emmanuel Mwamba allegedly strangled him when he and other officers went to pick the suspect at a car wash in Woodlands. Steven Simwenda told the court that as a result of the strangulation, he sustained a painful neck and had difficulties swallowing saliva and breathing. This is in a matter in which Mwamba is charged with one count of assault on a police officer. When the matter came up for trial before Magistrate Trevor Kasanda, Tuesday, Simwenda narrated how he was allegedly assaulted by Mwamba on the material day. “On the material day, June 14, we went to apprehend Mr Mwamba at…...



