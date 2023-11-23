Former Justice Minister Given Lubinda at the Workshop on International Standards and Best Practices on Freedom of Assembly to guide the review of the Public Order Act at Parliament Building on March 21, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Former Justice Minister Given Lubinda at the Workshop on International Standards and Best Practices on Freedom of Assembly to guide the review of the Public Order Act at Parliament Building on March 21, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Justice Minister Given Lubinda yesterday admitted that he benefited a piece of land and built a mansion on it after ‘fighting for the interests of Mahopo residents’ as Kabwata member of parliament. And High Court judge Pixie Yangailo yesterday asked the Plaintiffs to be serious with their case rather than seemingly trying to build it as they go along. When the matter was called for continued cross examination of Lubinda, the defence team tried to secure an adjournment for the umpteenth time, but Judge Yangailo opted to proceed with the hearing, regardless of Jean Kapata’s absence due to medical reasons. Below is a verbatim of the court proceedings: Judge Yangailo: Matter is coming up for continued trial. PW 1…...