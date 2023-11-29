THE Lusaka High Court has granted Lusaka businessman Sedrick Kasanda, Mahogany Airlines chief executive officer Jim Belemu and three others bail in the sum of K500,000, but in their own recognisance. This is in a matter in which Kasanda, Belemu, state security officer Francis Mateyo, commercial pilot Patrick Kawanu and police officer Robison Moonga are charged with espionage. Confirming the development in an interview, Tuesday, Lusaka lawyer Makebi Zulu said the five accused persons have also been ordered not to speak to the media over the matter. “They have been granted bail. All of them have been granted bail today. They’ve been granted bail in the sum of K500,000 in their own recognisance. That means that we don’t have to…...



