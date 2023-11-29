THE State has agreed to compensate the family of late Mapenzi Chibulo, a UPND supporter who died on July 8, 2016, K3.5 million as damages for loss of life. The parties have further agreed that the state would pay K500, 000 as legal costs. This is the matter in which the deceased’s father, Douglas Chibulo, sued the Attorney General in 2017 over the death of his daughter, claiming damages for loss of life due to what he termed negligence by police. Mapenzi was allegedly shot dead by the police after the cancellation of the UPND rally on July 8, 2016 which was scheduled to be held in Lusaka’s Chawama township. Chibulo sued the State in his capacity as Administrator of the…...



