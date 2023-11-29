FORMER leader of opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has told the Lusaka High Court that the matter in which PF faction Secretary General Rapheal Nakacinda has sued Miles Sampa over the October 24 convention is of extreme urgency. He says this is because Sampa might proceed to expel him from the party for failing to recognise him as PF president. Lusaka High Court Judge Situmbeko Chocho recently joined Mundubile, Mutotwe Kafwaya and Greyford Monde as parties to the matter in which Nakacinda sued Sampa over the October 24, 2023, convention. Nakacinda had argued that the convention that allegedly ushered in Sampa as PF president was illegal. and contravened the PF constitution. Judge Chocho had earlier stayed proceedings in a matter…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.