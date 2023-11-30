A CHINESE national whose 10 dogs mauled a 13-year-old girl has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court charged with manslaughter. The girl died after being bitten by 10 vicious dogs belonging to Shi Yaming, the director of Kingo Farms, on November 8 at around 05:00 hours when she went to use the toilet outside. Shi Yaming, a director at Farm Number 289a in New Kasama is charged with one count of manslaughter. Particulars of the offence allege that Shi Yaming, on November 8, 2023 in Lusaka, did cause the death of Sharon Banda. When the matter came up for allocation before Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili, Wednesday, it was allocated to Magistrate Mwandu Sakala where Yaming is expected to appear…....



